Police investigating Friday shooting in Southwest Decatur

Aug. 22—Police continue to investigate a shooting Friday in a Southwest Decatur neighborhood that left one person injured.

Police said today they were dispatched to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive Southwest at approximately 5:25 p.m. Friday in response to multiple gunshots and several subjects fighting. As police were en route to the scene, a juvenile arrived at Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus with a single gunshot wound who was treated and released.

Sue Maske, who lives on Anderson Drive Southwest, said she saw the shooting happen across the street from her house.

"We heard about six really loud gunshots," Maske said. "I just saw a guy unload a gun into another car. It was about four houses down from us."

Maske said other than people driving at "dangerously" high speeds down her street, she and her neighbors have never encountered a violent incident there.

— wesley.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.