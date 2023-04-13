Police investigating Grays Hill shooting that injured at least one person Thursday

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday in Grays Hill, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened before 2:48 p.m. on Paradise Lane, police said in a sheriff’s office alert.

Maj. Angela Viens, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said the man who was shot was a young adult.

No other details were immediately available.

Residents can expect to see police and other emergency responders in the area as they investigate.