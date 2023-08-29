Police investigating after gun found in child's backpack at Phoenix elementary school

Police were investigating an incident at a Phoenix elementary school on Monday after a gun was found in a child's backpack.

According to police, just after 1 p.m., officers responded to Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary School regarding the incident.

Police said that school administrators found the firearm and secured it prior to their arrival.

"A teacher found the weapon while helping the student unpack the backpack, and we immediately moved it to a safe location and contacted Phoenix Police. It has been determined that the weapon was placed in the pack by mistake, and there was no intent to harm anyone or to threaten the school," Principal Jessey Johnson said in a statement sent out to families.

Johnson added in the statement that the school district is cooperating with police and will conduct its own investigation, stating that the campus is safe.

Once at the scene, police collected the gun and began the investigation.

Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Scherer told The Arizona Republic that no arrests had been made in connection to the incident and following the investigations' conclusion, it will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for consideration on appropriate charges.

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Kyrene School District provides a safe environment for teaching and learning through continual training, secure facilities, and a comprehensive Emergency Operations Plan. To read more about the District’s safety and security efforts, visit www.kyrene.org/safe," Johnson said in the statement.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigating after gun was found in child's backpack