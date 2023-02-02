Police investigating gun threat made on social media against Shelton school Jan. 27

Shelton police have deemed a threat made late last week against Oakland Bay Junior High School as “not credible,” but an investigation remains ongoing.

A picture of agun, which told students to “watch their backs,” allegedly circulated on social media on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to a Shelton Police Department news release. The threat specifically indicated a person planned to “shoot it up” at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Police investigated the origins of the image with Shelton School District staff and ultimately determined the threat was not credible. The school day continued as planned Friday morning, but with a police presence, according to the news release.

Investigators have focused on two “persons of interest” and were still processing evidence as of Wednesday.

“Once we determine who initiated the threat, we will send the case to the prosecuting attorney and will request charges be filed against the perpetrator,” the release read.

Police Chief Carole Beason called on parents to speak to their children about acceptable social media use.

“Violent images and/or threats of violence are not acceptable and will not be tolerated,” the release reads.