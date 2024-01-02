Police investigating gun violence, including 1 death, over weekend in Alexandria

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating multiple incidents of gun violence that happened over the holiday weekend, including one death on New Year's Eve.

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating multiple incidents of gun violence that happened over the holiday weekend, including one death on New Year's Eve.

Police responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery on Dec. 31 around 8:17 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street, according to a news release. The suspect had shot the victim, it reads, and the victim was taken to a hospital.

Less than an hour later, around 8:50 p.m., the department received a call about someone suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of East Sycamore Street. Officers found Alexandria resident Trewande Vallery, 21, dead, reads the release.

'Justice for Jerome': Family seeks accountability in wake of man's beating, death

Pineville case: 2 people arrested after shooting at Pineville apartment complex wounds one

Then, early Monday at approximately 12:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Llewellyn Drive because a 13 year old "had been inadvertently struck by celebratory gunfire," it reads.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. No information was released on the conditions of the victims, and no arrests were immediately reported.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 1 dead, 2 wounded over New Year's weekend in Alexandria, say police