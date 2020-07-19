Police are investigating a gunfight with multiple shooters that left at least 13 people injured in Peoria, Illinois

REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Police in Peoria, Illinois, responded to report of multiple people shot in the early hours of Sunday morning after a fight broke out at a large gathering on the city's Riverfront, according to local reports.

An investigation is underway for the suspects that left six men and seven women injured in "a result of a dispute between groups of people," the Peoria Journal Star reported.

The outlet reported that the shooting came as the latest incident in a violent weekend for the city, which counted 17 people shot and one killed in multiple incidents over the past few days.

The Peoria Journal Star reported that police responded to the popular Peoria Riverfront around 4:42 am to a report of multiple people shot, and found a gathering of approximately 200 people.

Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson told the outlet that six men and seven women were shot in the incident that involved "multiple shooters" in "a result of a dispute between groups of people."

An unidentified man was shot in the neck, and an unidentified woman was shot in the back. Both were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment in addition to the other 11 injured, but police told NBC 5 Chicago that none of the shooting victims are facing life-threatening injuries.

Police did not specify any information related to the suspects and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to the outlets.

A tourism website for Downtown Peoria calls the Riverfront "one of Illinois' oldest and most exciting regions," boasting restaurants, bars, music venues, art galleries, and a riverside trail.

Local outlets reported that police responded to the area of Water Street and Hamilton Boulevard, which intersect a block from the water of the Illinois River near the city's Murray Baker Bridge.

The Journal Star reported that the incident is just the latest in what has been a violent weekend in the city, with a manhunt underway for a suspect believed to be connected to a separate shooting that occurred Saturday night in an apartment complex near downtown.

In total, there have been 17 people shot and one killed in multiple incidents over the weekend, according to the outlet.

