Police investigating after gunfire, bullets strike apartment buildings

Some south Seattle residents are nervous after gunfire rang out Monday evening.

At about 6:25 p.m. a 911 caller reported hearing 15 to 20 shots fired in the area of the Atlantic City Boat Ramp in the 8700 block of Seward Park Avenue South.

Police said other callers reported seeing two cars and a person running away from the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said 24 spent rounds were recovered in the parking lot of the boat ramp. Four other slugs were recovered on the west sidewalk in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South.

Four apartment buildings were also struck, but no one was injured, police said.

One slug was recovered from inside an infant’s bedroom and another person recovered a round from the headrest of their couch, police said.

Police said a woman running from the gunfire fell on the ground and her baby fell out of the stroller.

The investigation is ongoing.