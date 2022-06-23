Police investigating gunfire on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

Pittsburgh Regional Transit police are looking for two men accused of firing a gun inside a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus while passengers were inside.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Patton Street and Middle Avenue in Wilmerding.

The transit spokesperson said four passengers were on the bus at the time of the shooting. Luckily, no one was hurt but this has some riders concerned.

“A little scared actually I had no idea that happened honestly,” said Taylor Schutt.

The incident was captured on video. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the video shows one of the men taking the gun out of a backpack, placing it on his lap and pulling the trigger. The bullet hit a window at the back of the bus. The driver stopped the bus and opened the front door when he heard the shot and both men ran off.

TUNE IN TO CHANNEL 11 NEWS AT 5:00 P.M. FOR MORE ON THIS STORY.

TRENDING NOW:

Local family accuses teacher of ruining top student’s graduation with social media post Photos show dramatic rescue by coach after swimmer faints in pool at championships More E-ZPass customers getting $10 penalty charges VIDEO: Local gas station lowered prices to $2.38/gallon for 2 hours DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts