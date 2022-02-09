Police investigating gunfire at west Olympia apartments

Two incidents of gunfire in west Olympia have police investigating, a spokesman for the department said Tuesday.

About 9:30 a.m. Friday, and again at 5:15 a.m. Monday, police responded to two reports of weapons violations in the 600 block of Black Lake Boulevard Southwest, Lt. Paul Lower said.

Police think a handgun was used in both instances. The apartments were struck by bullets Friday morning, then on Monday the gun was fired again and police recovered bullet casings.

Although police heard from multiple witnesses, they do not have a suspect description and only a partial description of the car the shooter may have used, Lower said.

The vehicle was described as an older, red, sedan-style car, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.