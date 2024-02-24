Police investigating after gunshot-like noise at Ramsey County Jail

Police are investigating after hearing a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot coming from the back of a squad car parked in the garage at the Ramsey County Jail Friday night.

The incident began about 6:30 p.m. Friday when police were called to a gas station in the 2000 block of Marshall Avenue because a man had locked himself in the bathroom and refused to come out.

After officers arrived, the man, believed to be in his 40s, charged officers and was arrested for trespassing and obstructing legal process, said St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster, who gave the following details about the incident.

Officers took him to the Ramsey County jail. After the squad car pulled into the garage at the jail, the officers got out. When they were getting ready to get the suspect out, they heard a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot.

After taking cover, officers tried to speak to the suspect who would not cooperate. Believing he might have a gun, more officers were called in. About 90 minutes later after using less-than-lethal weapons and drones, officers were able to get the suspect out of the car. He was taken to Regions Hospital for evaluation.

Meanwhile, officers did not find any weapons inside the squad car. It has been towed. Police are still investigating what caused the noise and will review body camera video, car camera video and any CCTV video. No additional charges will be brought against the suspect at this point.

