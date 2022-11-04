Police investigating gunshots, rollover crash near Saint Joseph in West Hartford

A driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash near the site of reported gunfire on the University of Saint Joseph’s campus early Friday, according to police.

The West Hartford Police Department responded to a parking lot on the west side of the campus just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday for reported gunfire, while also attending to a one-car rollover crash near the area on Albany Avenue near Bainton Road that could be connected to the gunshots, police said.

The driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police. Albany Avenue was shut down between Steele Road and Prospect Avenue as police investigated.

Police told Saint Joseph officials that there is no threat to the community, according to a statement from Saint Joseph’s director of marketing and communications, Stacy Routhier.

West Hartford Police were on campus investigating the incident. The school proceeded with classes and activities as scheduled, Routhier said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203, the WHPD Tip Line at 860-570-8969 or email at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.