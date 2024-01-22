Police investigating after handgun found inside Union Catholic High School

SCOTCH PLAINS – A handgun recovered inside Union Catholic High School on Monday prompted lockdowns in schools throughout the area, police said.

Police said last Monday afternoon there was no indication of any threats or harm to the school, students or personnel, and the school is considered safe and secure.

Around 10:45 a.m. Monday the Scotch Plains Police Department received a call from a member of the Union Catholic High School administration about a handgun that was recovered inside the school, according to Chief Jeffrey Briel.

Police said the building, located at 1600 Martine Ave., was immediately placed on lockdown, and Scotch Plains police responded and recovered the weapon found by school personnel.

Police did not identify where the weapon was found at the school, or if anyone has been arrested or charged.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Scotch Plains-Fanwood school district as well as surrounding towns, such as Westfield, were placed in a temporary lockdown which was lifted at around 2:40 p.m. police said.

The matter remains under investigation.

