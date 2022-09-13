Police investigating Hartford man’s death as homicide after shooting, crash on Hillside Avenue

A Hartford man died after a shooting and a car crash on Hillside Avenue early Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police.

Police were called to the 300 block of Hillside Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. A report of a crash near 386 Hillside Avenue came in while officers were responding to the scene.

Officers found an unresponsive gunshot victim in the crashed car.

The victim, later identified as 28-year-old Jose Arriaga of Hartford, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe he was shot in his vehicle and fled the shooting before crashing, according to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477.