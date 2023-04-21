Police investigating hate speech spray painted on Barrow County teacher’s truck

Authorities are investigating a vandalism incident in Barrow County involving hate speech.

On April 8, Winder police officers received reports of damage to property at a home on Mary Alice Drive.

When officers arrived, the homeowner told them that someone had spray painted “TRANS DAD” in red on the back of his truck between 1 p.m. and 9:43 a.m. the next day.

The victim told police he was a teacher in Barrow County but did not believe any of his students damaged his car.

According to the police report, the victim added that his wife is also a teacher at a local middle school and had previously had an issue with one of her students who lives in their neighborhood.

The victim told police that the student got upset with his wife and asked if her house had ever been egged.

Authorities have not specified what led to the dispute.

Police then asked the victim for the student’s address; however, he did not have it.

No suspects have been officially identified by police.

Police have not said if they have made contact with the student that the teachers said they had a problem.

The investigation remains ongoing.

