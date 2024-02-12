Police investigating head-on collision with UPS truck that killed a woman in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO — A woman was killed in a fiery, head-on collision with a UPS truck on Route 28 in Middleboro on Friday afternoon, Police Chief Joseph Perkins and Fire Chief Owen Thompson said in a written statement.

The accident occurred in the area of Cushman Street and Rocky Gutter Street on Route 28 (Wareham Street) at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, officials said.

“Upon arrival, first responders observed that a delivery truck and an SUV had collided and subsequently caught fire,” they wrote.

The accident occurred on Route 28 in between Cushman St. and Rocky Gutter St. in Middleboro

According to reporting by news partner WCVB, the UPS driver told neighbors he tried to avoid the oncoming SUV but was unable to. It is unclear what caused the SUV to collide with the truck.

A neighbor also claimed that another motorist and three or four other witnesses dragged the woman from the SUV after the crash, WCVB reported.

According to officials, the driver of the delivery truck and SUV were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where the driver of the SUV died from her injuries.

The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been released.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Middleboro Police Department, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Head-on car crash with UPS truck kills woman in Middleboro