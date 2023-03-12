Police investigating Hempfield, Salem road rage incident

Mar. 11—State police are investigating an alleged road rage incident Thursday night in Hempfield and Salem townships.

Police said two vehicles traveling northbound along Business Route 66 and west on Route 22 at 8:30 p.m. were spotted weaving in and out of traffic.

A grey Mercedes sedan and a white Ford EcoSport was identified as the vehicles involved in the incident. Police said they were closely following each other and traveled at an excessive speed.

No charges have been filed. Police said they are seeking witnesses and other information about the alleged road rage incident.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .