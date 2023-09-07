Police investigating ‘hidden camera’ in bathroom on board American Airlines flight

American Airlines planes (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police are investigating a “potential criminal act” on board an American Airlines flight.

The FBI and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident which took place on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Boston on Saturday, the police announced.

Details have not been provided about what happened. Local news station Boston 25 reported that it concerned a passenger alleging that there was a camera hidden in the plane’s bathroom.

Meanwhile, an officer with the police unit that responded to the incident said it involved “a juvenile, a phone, and a flight attendant,” WSOC-TV reported.

A passenger on board the flight told Boston 25 that a teenage girl was stopped from entering the bathroom by a male flight attendant who said he needed to wash his hands.

The teenager then used the bathroom after the flight attendant before the girl’s mother was then seen stopping other passengers from using the bathroom.

The girl’s mother allegedly warned other passengers there was a hidden camera inside the bathroom, Boston 25 reported.

Massachusetts State Police said officers met the plane when it landed at Boston Logan International Airport at around 10am and initiated an investigation.

The flight attendant was escorted off the plane after airline staff checked the bathroom, Boston 25 reported.

Police said potential crimes that occur mid-flight are the responsibility of federal authorities.

In a statement, American Airlines said: “American Airlines flight 1441 from Charlotte (CLT) to Boston (BOS) was met by law enforcement upon arrival. We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities.”