Police investigating high school shooting in North Carolina

Police in North Carolina are “actively investigating” a shooting at a high school, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

There was no word on possible victims or motive in the shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, but city and police officials urged parents not to go to the school.

In a tweet posted shortly after 1 p.m., police said they had “secured the campus” and were doing “everything possible to keep students safe.”

“We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available,” police said.

The school was placed on lockdown and parents were asked to stay away from the area and “await further instructions,” city officials said in a tweet.

“Do not attempt to pick up children from Mount Tabor High School at this time. Standby for more info,” they wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.