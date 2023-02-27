Police investigating after Hillsborough man killed by vehicle driven by family member

HILLSBOROUGH – Authorities are investigating the death of a township man who was struck by a vehicle driven by a family member early Saturday morning.

The 41-year-old man, whom authorities are not identifying, was pronounced dead at the scene on Clark Lane off Zion Road in a remote part of the township on Sourland Mountain.

Police and EMS went to the scene at about 2:28 a.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Investigation Unit and members of the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to the scene along with detectives from the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

Investigators from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office also went to the scene.

The death remains under investigation by detectives pending an autopsy and toxicology report from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the results of the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team’s findings. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

