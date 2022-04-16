Police investigating hit-and-run in Boston’s South End
A man was injured in a hit-and-run in Boston’s South End.
Boston Police said a pedestrian was hit around 1:47 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Traveler Street and Harrison Avenue.
The man told officers a car hit him and fled the scene.
He complained of pain and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A description of the vehicle involved was not provided. The hit-and-run remains under investigation.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW