Police investigating hit-and-run in Boston’s South End

A man was injured in a hit-and-run in Boston’s South End.

Boston Police said a pedestrian was hit around 1:47 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Traveler Street and Harrison Avenue.

The man told officers a car hit him and fled the scene.

He complained of pain and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A description of the vehicle involved was not provided. The hit-and-run remains under investigation.

