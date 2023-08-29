Police investigating hit-and-run crash after teenager struck by vehicle in Merced

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a teenage pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle in a Merced.

Officers responded at about 9:20 p.m. Monday to a call at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and West 20th Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to Merced Police Sgt. Nathan McKinnon.

Arriving officers located a responsive and alert 15-year-old girl lying in the roadway with injuries to her head and arms. According to McKinnon, she was transported to an area trauma center for treatment of serious non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police said it appears the victim was crossing West 20th Street in an unmarked crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. McKinnon said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a Toyota Yaris model year 2007 to 2013 that is gray or silver in color.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle will have damage to the passenger side including the side mirror. Police said no suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer McKeeman at 209-388-7752.

According to McKinnon, anyone who believes he or she has located a vehicle matching the description is asked to call Merced Police Department Dispatch at 209-385-6905.