Police investigating after home in Bedford struck by gunfire

Police in Bedford are investigating after a home was struck by gunfire.

According to Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski on Thursday, June 8, around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a bullet that struck a home on Pulpit Road.

Upon arrival officers located a small-caliber bullet that struck the home. It is not known whether this was intentional or an errant round, police say.

There were no injuries reported.

This investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone who was in the area of Pulpit Road between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bedford Police Department at 603-472-5113.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

