Police investigating after homeless woman killed in hit-and-run collision

A homeless woman was killed after being struck by a car South Los Angeles late Friday night, and authorities are now searching for the driver.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the collision occurred shortly before midnight near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 83rd Street.

The victim, identified as a 30-year-old homeless woman, was walking in the roadway when the vehicle hit her, police said.

She was pronounced deceased on scene.

No description of the vehicle was immediately available, but authorities said that the driver fled southbound on Normandie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

