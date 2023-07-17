Police investigating homicide after 47-year-old man shot and killed in Merced

Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed in Merced on Sunday.

Officers responded at about 11:36 p.m. after police received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the 1200 block of R Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Responding officers located a 47-year-old man who police said was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives responded. Investigators are looking for video surveillance and attempting to locate anyone who may have witnessed the shooting. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org. Crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website, and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.