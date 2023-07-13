Police investigating homicide, attempted suicide in northeast Modesto. Girl, 8, killed

An 8-year-old girl apparently was fatally shot by her father Wednesday night in northeast Modesto while police officers were trying to get him to surrender.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3700 Block of Havenhurst Court, just northwest of Claus Road and Briggsmore Avenue, in response to a report of a suicidal subject, according to a Modesto Police Department news release later in the night.

Officers could see the armed man through a window and immediately attempted to communicate with him. The man, later identified as 50-year-old Donovan Halstead, said he would come out unarmed, the release says. But before he did so, officers heard gunshots from inside the home.

Upon entering the residence, officers found Halstead suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His 8-year-old daughter also was found, seriously injured from a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving measures, she died at the scene.

Halstead was taken to a hospital for treatment but is not expected to survive, police said.

The Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

No additional information has been released, including whether anyone else was in the home.

This story will be updated as details are learned.