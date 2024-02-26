Police investigating homicide after body found with abandoned vehicle near Austin airport

Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found early Monday with a vehicle near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport — though police, in part citing "limited resources," did not respond to the scene until an hour after the emergency call was made.

Sgt. Lee Knouse, spokesperson for the Austin Police Department, said a 911 caller reported the abandoned vehicle in a field, in the 2900 block of U.S. 183 near McCall Lane in Southeast Austin, at 2:34 a.m. Monday.

The abandoned vehicle was not investigated until 3:39 a.m., when the first officers arrived to the scene and found a man with life-threatening "penetrating trauma" wounds. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene at 3:41 a.m.

The victim was obviously deceased when EMS arrived, and no resuscitative efforts were made, EMS Capt. Darren Noak said. The man was officially pronounced dead at 3:54 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if a more prompt police response could have saved the victim.

Knouse attributed the delayed response to "limited resources" and the nature of the emergency call. The incident was not classified as a homicide until after police arrived.

Police did not clarify whether the man had been stabbed or shot. The Austin Police Department did not answer the American-Statesman's question about the type of wounds the man had, saying the investigation is ongoing and that the department's homicide unit was at the scene as of 8:45 a.m.

The department said it will provide more information as it becomes available.

Police do not consider this a threat to the public and have preliminarily determined it was an isolated incident. They did not elaborate on whether any suspects had been identified or arrested.

Police said anyone with information should contact the department's tip line, 512-974-TIPS. Information can be submitted anonymously via Capital Area Crime Stoppers online, austincrimestoppers.org, or by calling 512-472-8477.

