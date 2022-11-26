Police investigating homicide in Clayton County neighborhood

Clayton County Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday night.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they responded to the area of Pahaska Court near Stagecoach Road in Ellenwood.

A Channel 2 viewer said they saw at least seven police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck.

The cause of death and the name of the victim have yet to be released.

