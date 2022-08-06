Police are investigating a homicide committed Friday at the Travelers Inn, 3846 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

A Topeka police officer took down yellow crime scene tape Friday at Travelers Inn, 3846 S.W. Topeka Blvd., which that afternoon saw its second homicide in less than a year.

The victim's name, age and gender hadn't been made public.

Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the scene, said police Lt. Ronnie Connell.

No arrests had been made.

Connell asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Friday's homicide was the second committed in less than a year at the Travelers Inn.

James Norman Epps, 37, was fatally shot in Room 232 tere on Aug. 24, 2021, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Isaiah Krainbill, 20, is set to be tried beginning Jan. 2 on a charge of second-degree murder in the killing of Epps, according to Shawnee County District Court records.

