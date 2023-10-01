Police investigating homicide committed late Saturday. Second Modesto area killing of day

Modesto police are investigating a homicide that was committed shortly before midnight Saturday.

The adult male victim died at the scene, according to a Facebook Post by the Modesto Police Department.

The homicide was om tje ear pf Martin and Clayton avenues, southwest of Orangeburg Avenue and Carver Road. From Google Maps, it looks to be an area with a residential and commercial mix.

No additional information was available Sunday morning. This story will be updated as details are provided.

Any witnesses with information on the investigation are urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.

Saturday night’s incident was the second Modesto-area homicide of the day. Stanislaus County sheriff’s detectives arrested a man, Zachary Morris, on suspicion of killing his mother early Saturday morning . in the 800 block of Inyo Avenue in the Bret Harte area, Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.