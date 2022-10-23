Police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex in east Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte.

CMPD tweeted around 11:15 a.m. Sunday that officers were on Snow Lane for the investigation, which was at the Heritage Park Apartments. They said officers were called for a welfare check when they found someone who had been shot.

MEDIC said the person died at the scene.

A Channel 9 crew could see several officers and a crime scene van at the apartments. Police also put up tape in the area.

Investigators did not have information about what led up to the shooting or who the person was.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Detective M. James is the lead detective assigned to this case. Information can always be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

