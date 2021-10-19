Police investigating homicide at extended stay hotel near Town Center mall

Oct. 19—Cobb Police say they're investigating as a homicide the discovery of a woman dead at an extended stay hotel near Town Center mall.

Police say officers responded to a a "person down" call at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on Barrett Creek Parkway late Monday morning. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Jalin Belton unresponsive, and first responders confirmed Belton was dead at the scene, according to Cobb Police Officer Shenise Barner.

Barner said preliminary information suggests she died from injuries from a weapon with a blade.

Authorities say initial information suggested two small children had been in the room with Belton "at some time in the past," but investigators confirmed that the children were not in the room during the incident. The children have also been located safe with relatives out of state, police say.

This incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb Police at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

