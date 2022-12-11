Police investigating homicide at a home in northwest Atlanta

Atlanta police have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that they are currently investigating a homicide at a home on Paces West Terrace NW.

Police told Channel 2 on Sunday morning that they believe foul play is suspected.

It is unclear what time police responded to the home and how many people may be involved in this incident.

APD says its homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

