Police investigating a homicide after man found dead in Tacoma grocery store parking lot

Police are investigating a homicide after a man collapsed and died in the parking lot of a Tacoma grocery store.

At 11:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency dispatchers received reports of an injured man who had collapsed in the Winco Foods parking lot on South 72nd Street, according to Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

Tacoma Fire Department medics arrived and tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was 50 years old.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are at the scene collecting evidence.

Investigators have not said how the man died, but there are several evidence markers at the scene.

The Winco Foods is in the Tacoma Plaza, where there are quite a few other businesses.

The parking lot of the Winco is cordoned off with crime scene tape.











