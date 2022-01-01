Police investigating homicide after man found dead in vehicle in Parkland

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in Parkland after a man was found deceased in his vehicle Saturday morning.

Police were called at 5:21 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at Wheeler Street South and Ainsworth Avenue South.

“When they got here they were told that a male was deceased in the back of a vehicle,” said sheriff’s department spokesperson Darren Moss in a video on Twitter.

The suspect has not yet been located.

Moss said police do know who the individual is in the vehicle and detectives are on scene for evidence. The vehicle will be towed as evidence.