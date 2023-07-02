Police investigating a homicide after man found dead in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach Police are investigating an early Sunday morning homicide on Clark Street.

Officers said they responded to the scene to find a man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

Police said a person of interest had been identified and located. This is an isolated incident.

