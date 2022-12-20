Police investigating homicide in Miami Twp.; Suspect in custody

The Miami Township Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Officers were called out to the Spring Hill Apartments on Spring Falls Drive just before midnight on Dec. 17 on reports of shots fired.

When they got on scene, officers found a woman’s body inside an apartment unit, according to a spokesperson for Miami Twp. Police. The victim’s name has not been released.

A male suspect was located out of state and arrested. He is awaiting formation charges and extradition to the Montgomery County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Jay Phares at (937) 433-2301.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.