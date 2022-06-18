Police investigating homicide at Mishawaka apartment complex

Patrol cars sit at the Mishawaka Police Department. The city could replace 12 police cars next year if the council approves the city budget for 2022 on Oct. 25.

MISHAWAKA — A teenager was shot and killed Friday night at the Pin Oaks Manner Apartments in Mishawaka.

Officers were dispatched to the complex, located north of Bethel College, around 11:20 p.m. Friday after a resident reported a shooting with an 18-year-old boy lying on the ground unconscious in front of a unit.

The boy was dead when medics arrived after being shot in the upper body, according to Mishawaka Assistant Police Chief Dan Gebo.

Police did not release the victim's name, but said he was 18 years old. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Scanner traffic from the incident indicates officers from Mishawaka, South Bend and St. Joseph County were all called to the scene, as Mishawaka police continued to deal with a nearby crash.

Gebo said detectives have information about a potential suspect and are following leads and interviewing witnesses.

