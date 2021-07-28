Police investigating homicide near downtown Shakopee

One person is in custody after a homicide Wednesday afternoon near downtown Shakopee.

Police responded to a report of a killing near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A suspect was quickly arrested, Shakopee police said in a tweet. They added that they there is no threat to public safety.

The incident occurred blocks from the Scott County Courthouse, which was briefly locked down.

