Police investigating homicide near downtown Shakopee
One person is in custody after a homicide Wednesday afternoon near downtown Shakopee.
Police responded to a report of a killing near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A suspect was quickly arrested, Shakopee police said in a tweet. They added that they there is no threat to public safety.
The incident occurred blocks from the Scott County Courthouse, which was briefly locked down.
