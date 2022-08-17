Police investigating homicide on Newman Street

Mansfield police detectives are investigating a homicide Tuesday night at 328 Newman St. of Antonio Sanderfer Jr.

Officers responded to a deceased person call at 7:24 p.m. Family members had located the 27-year-old victim inside the residence.

According to a news release from Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch, the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The Richland County Coroner's Office will send the body for an autopsy at Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office, police said. Details are very limited as this is an active and fluid investigation. Additional details will be released once they are available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Larry Schacherer at 419-755-9766.

