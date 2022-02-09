Police investigating homicide at Niagara Falls hotel

Feb. 9—The death of a man found in the room of a hotel on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Tuesday night is being treated as a homicide, according to Niagara Falls police investigators.

Police were called to the Quality Inn on the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard about 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said an initial investigation determined the 56-year-old man's death was the result of a homicide.

Police did issue an "attempt to locate" for a possible suspect vehicle. The "attempt to locate" was broadcast to all Niagara County and Erie County law enforcement units.

The Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division along with the Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact NFPD Detectives at (716) 286-4553 or (716)286-4711.