Police investigating homicide in northeast Merced

Police are investigating a homicide reported Thursday evening in the 2400 block of White Fir Court in north Merced.

The location is just northeast of East Olive Avenue and McKee Road. Few details have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police posted around 10 p.m. Thursday on their Facebook page that detectives and crime scene personnel were at the scene and the street was expected to be closed off for several hours

Police are ask anyone with information to contact Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.