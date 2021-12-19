Police investigating homicide in northwest Raleigh

Police say they’re investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man Sunday morning in northwest Raleigh.

Kenneth Edward Scott Jr. died of a gunshot wound after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 3900 block of Haresnipe Court off U.S. 70 at about 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Raleigh Police Department. Investigators are treating Scott’s death as a homicide.

The department offered few additional details on the investigation Sunday night, but asked that anyone with information on the incident to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website.