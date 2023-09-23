Police are investigating a homicide that occurred during a shooting at a local motel.

Oklahoma City police Lt. Jeff Cooper said a bystander was shot during a fight that broke out about 6:45 a.m. Friday at the Oxford Inn, 5301 N Lincoln. Cooper said the gunshot victim, who did not appear to be involved in the dispute, was shot when he was trying to move away from the skirmish and take shelter.

Investigators believe the altercation broke out on the second-floor landing of the motel, when one of the involved parties pulled out a pistol and fired it. Cooper said the victim was shot in the chest and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Police lights

The police spokesman said police have conducted several interviews regarding the shooting as part of an ongoing investigation. There have been no arrests in the case.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Police are investigating a homicide at an OKC motel