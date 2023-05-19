Police investigating homicide after person was found shot several times in Clayton County
The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a homicide.
Police said it happened Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 500th block of Valley Hill Road at 5:33 p.m.
They got to the scene and found a person who had been shot multiple times.
The investigation is ongoing.
There are no further details at this time.
