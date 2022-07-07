Police investigating homicide after person found dead in north Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after someone was found dead Thursday morning in north Charlotte.

At about 8 a.m., police said they were responding to a homicide on Sofley Road, between West Sugar Creek and West Craighead Road. Investigators said one person was found dead.

Officers did not release the victim’s identity or say how they were killed. Police did not say if they were looking for any suspects in connection to the case.

