Police investigating homicide in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are investigating a homicide in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

A Channel 11 crew is on the scene in the area of 2403 Sorrell Street.

Police, fire and EMS crews are there.

A 911 dispatcher said a call came in around 5:25 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

