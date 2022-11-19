Police investigating homicide after Plant City shooting

A man was found dead at an apartment complex in Plant City early Saturday after multiple shots were fired.

The Plant City Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide.

Law enforcement arrived at the Madison Park Road Apartments on Village Park Road at 1:38 a.m. Saturday, according to Plant City officials, after receiving a report of multiple shots heard at the residence.

The victim, who has been identified but whose name has not yet been released, suffered upper body trauma and died of his injuries, officials said.

Detectives are currently working the scene to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Based on initial observations, police said, this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is encouraged to call the Plant City Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 813-757-9200 or Detective Mark Dunnam at 813-707-2233.