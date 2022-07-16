Police investigating homicide reported Saturday on south edge of Kansas City

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed on the south edge of Kansas City.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. Saturday to the 8200 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The homicide was the 84th killing so far this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes police shootings. At this time last year, the city had recorded 83 homicides.

This story is developing and will be updated.