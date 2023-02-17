Police investigating homicide in Royse City

Feb. 16—The Royse City Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in the 2500 block of Perdenales Drive in Royse City.

On Thursday at 12:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene to check the welfare of a female resident. After gaining entry into the home, officers found a 37-year-old female deceased in the residence. There were signs of violence at the scene, according to a news release issued by Royse City Police Chief Kirk Aldridge.

This is an active scene and no further information is available at this time.