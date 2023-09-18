Police investigating homicide in Salisbury

The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., police said they responded to Park Avenue after receiving reports about a dead person.

At the scene, 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was found with injuries consistent with an assault.

Laines died from her injuries, according to police.

The Salisbury Police Department said it is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Hill at 704-638-5333.

